United Express cuts one Rock Springs flight effective April 1

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 23, 2020) — On Saturday, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport manager Devon Brubaker announced that United Express flights, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will see a reduced schedule at the local airport. The aviation industry has seen significant reductions in demand due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective Wednesday, April 1, flights will be reduced from two daily flights to a single daily flight. Additionally, the planned launch of a third flight this summer has been postponed until at least 2021.

Passengers already booked on flights on or after April 1, will be contacted by United Airlines. Brubaker stated in a press release, the best place to find updated flight information, change your reservation, or book future travel is on the United Airlines mobile app or at united.com.

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport will remain open unless otherwise directed to close by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Read the full press release from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport be clicking here.