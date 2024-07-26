United Way awards $75,000 grant to Sweetwater Family Resource Center

Submitted photo

July 26, 2024 — Wyo4News

United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded Sweetwater Family Resource Center a $75,000 grant for the 2024-2025 year. This grant helps fund Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Independence Program, which will be used to support its Independent Program, which supplies emergency shelter (when applicable), housing for those at risk of homelessness, and utility assistance to prevent shut-off.

For the past 23 years, we have successfully met the needs of the most vulnerable in Sweetwater County. In the fiscal year 2024 we assisted 663 individuals, 156 of which were children. – Sweetwater Family Resource Center

“We are fortunate to have the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming to be able to continue this program at the level our community needs,” said Shari West, Director of Sweetwater Family Resource Center.

Sweetwater Family Resource Center also announced a grant award from the Wyoming Community Foundation! Funding is made possible because of the BP Communities – Sweetwater at the Wyoming Community Foundation, which was recommended by the Sweetwater Local Board.

This grant will allow the agency to continue to assist those who are at risk of eviction and utility shut-off. The grant is not direct support but will allow them to to serve those most vulnerable in the community.

About Sweetwater Family Resource Center

Click Sweetwater Family Resource Center to donate and learn more. You can also contact Shari West at 307-362-6549 Ext. 1.