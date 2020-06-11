United Way Honors Volunteer with Live United Award

ROCK SPRINGS, WY (June 11, 2020) – United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) presented Salah Elgelaaws with their 2019 Live United Award on June 9 for his volunteer service to the Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

Sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power, the Live United Award, is “given to an individual who makes an impact in their community by thinking of others before themselves, is willing to lend a hand, tries to influence the condition of all, opens their heart, uses their voice or lends their muscle to make a difference, gives 110% to their cause, creates opportunities for those in need and inspires hope,” said Kelly Frink, executive director of UWSW.

Food Bank of Sweetwater County nominated Elgelaaws for the award. “Salah is a giving volunteer that enthusiastically helps the Food Bank clients, volunteers and staff in any way he possibly can. He is a compassionate volunteer and treats everyone he meets with kindness,” said Kathy Siler, executive director of Food Bank of Sweetwater County.

Elgelaaws has been volunteering at the Food Bank since November 2018. He volunteers hauling food, carrying out groceries and sorting truck deliveries. “Everyone has a smile when Salah is in the room. He is a mentor and sets a great example for everyone he meets. He rarely stops to take a break and is a devoted volunteer in every way. He will do whatever it takes to make sure everyone receives the support they need and doesn’t go hungry,” said Siler.

Along with this award, $1,000 was donated to Food Bank of Sweetwater County in Eleglaaws honor, sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power.

“It’s nice to honor people that are doing good things in our neighborhood. We are happy to be a part of this award,” said Ron Wild, regional business manager of Rocky Mountain Power.

This award, and others, are typically awarded during UWSW’s annual celebration event, but due to the pandemic was canceled.