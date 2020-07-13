United Way honors Wyoming Machinery Company with 2019 Excellence Award

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — On Monday, July 13, United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) presented Wyoming Machinery Company and its employees with the 2019 Excellence Award for having the largest average donation per total employees when combining the employee gifts with the corporate match. To be eligible for the award, companies must have a least 50 percent employee participation.

Wyoming Machinery employees pledged $8,382.16. These pledges were then matched dollar-for-dollar by the company for a grand total of $16,764.32. Over 56 percent of employees pledged and had an average donation of $328.71 per employee.

“Wyoming Machinery has a long-standing relationship with United Way in all of our locations. We are committed to supporting our communities and are honored to work with people who share in this commitment,” said Chad Mestas, Director of Product Support at Wyoming Machinery in Rock Springs.

“When you make a gift to United Way you are furthering community initiatives around education, health, and basic needs. In addition, we are able to create community collaborations; provide multiple diaper bank sites; offer Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming; promote savings on prescription drugs; and facilitate Helping Hands Day that results in hundreds of volunteer hours, worth thousands of dollars,” said Kelly Frink, executive director at UWSW. “We are able to provide these programs to our communities because of the workplace campaigns.”

UWSW’s coverage area includes Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. Donations raised in each county stay in that county. From the UWSW Community Impact Fund, grants are awarded to local programs in each county. Grant amounts are tied directly to the funds raised from the campaign. These grants work to ensure that children succeed in school, senior citizens maintain their independence, families are safe, have food on the table, and can meet their basic needs.

Companies interested in offering a workplace campaign can contact Frink at 362-5003, or [email protected] This award and others are typically awarded during UWSW’s annual celebration event, but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.