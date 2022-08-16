United Way now recruiting Helping Hands Day and golf tournament teams

JBPP Helping Hands Day: Employees of Jim Bridger Power Plant and Utility Workers Union of America Local 127 complete a 2021 Helping Hands Day project for Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) is now recruiting Helping Hands Day and golf tournament teams.

HELPING HANDS DAY — UWSW’s annual Helping Hands Day event date is flexible. Teams can complete projects around their schedules. Once a team chooses a project, the completion date is set based on their availability. In 2021, ten teams completed 178 volunteer hours.

Projects range from house repairs and yard work for senior citizens and people with disabilities to improvement projects for local non-profit groups.

Volunteer teams are needed to complete the projects that have been submitted. “Teams can be any size and range in skill level. Once a team picks a project we will then help them coordinate working with the agency or individual to get the needed supplies. Get a team together of your family, friends, or co-workers,” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director for United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

When a project requires supplies the team can either gather the supplies themselves or, because of local sponsors, can submit a supply request to have supplies donated.

“Individuals submit project requests because typically they cannot physically do the projects themselves and cannot afford to do them. Non-profit groups submit projects that have been on the back burner because their clients’ needs come first. By having projects completed by volunteers they can use their funds to serve our community. This is a national volunteerism event that will raise awareness of challenges in our community and let people see when we work together, we can accomplish more than we can on our own,” said Frink.

GOLF TOURNAMENT — UWSW’s 16th Annual Golf Tournament is set for Sept. 10 at Rolling Green Country Club in Green River. The tournament furthers United Way’s education initiative to help children be kindergarten ready by encouraging and helping parents to read aloud with their children. Proceeds from the event support their free reading program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming.

This four-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Team fees include green fees, cart, breakfast, lunch, player bag, and a donation. Prizes will be given to the top three placing teams as well as hole contests. Additional funds will be raised through a raffle.

“Because of our players and sponsors, this tournament has been very successful in supporting our Imagination Library program,” said Frink, “we do have room for more teams. So, come out, have fun and support a good cause.”

Frink stated that reading aloud is the most important thing a parent or caregiver can do to improve a child’s readiness to read and learn. “By making 15 minutes of daily reading aloud the new parenting standard, we will change the face of education. Kids get excited to receive the books and that helps get them excited about reading and reminds parents that this is an important part of their child’s development.”

Through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, children, birth to age 5, are mailed a free, age-appropriate book every month. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library supplies the books while United Way raises funds through special events and writing grants to cover the cost of shipping the books.

For more information on Helping Hands Day or Golf Tournament contact United Way at 362-5003, [email protected] or visit swuitedway.org.