United Way of Southwest Wyoming begins COVID-19 Response and Recovery fund

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 20, 2020) — People across the country are struggling in the economic wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To support this rapidly escalating need, United Way of Southwest Wyoming has created the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. This Fund will support southwest Wyoming communities struggling in the wake of the new virus, by supporting local community resources.

“The Response and Recovery Fund will help families and people in need access services like food, shelter and more. One hundred percent of these donations will provide relief to those left vulnerable by the pandemic,” said Kelly Frink, Executive Director, United Way of Southwest Wyoming.

Once funds are received, United Way of Southwest Wyoming will work with local community organizations who are already providing community resources, but will be inundated with requests for help.

“This pandemic is a new challenge for us, but the community spirit required in response is not,” said Frink. For more than 40 years, United Way of Southwest Wyoming and its supporters have provided essential services in Sweetwater County.

To donate to the United Way of Southwest Wyoming COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund visit www.swunitedway.org/covid19, mail a check to United Way of Southwest Wyoming, 510 South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY 82901 or call 307-362-5003.