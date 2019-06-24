United Way Of Southwest Wyoming Continues To Invest In Communities Youth

Rock Springs, WY (6/24/19) – The Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Wyoming announced that it had been awarded a grant in the amount of $46,000 from United Way of Southwest Wyoming under their Education initiative. Under the education initiative, the aim is to build and participate in collaborations that will affect a measurable increase in kindergarten readiness, third-grade reading scores, and high school graduation rates.

The partnership between the BGC of Sweetwater County and United Way began in 2009 when a community impact study was conducted. They found that the community needed after-school programming and the efforts to begin the BGC of Sweetwater County began. United Way was an instrumental part of beginning the BGC of Sweetwater County, these two organizations continue to work together to invest in the community’s youth. Last summer, the members at the BGC of Sweetwater County read for a total of 55,750 minutes. Members have access to the Learning Center where they can participate in educational programming as well as receive homework help throughout the school year.

This spring, a graduating teen member, Julaire Doak, was awarded the Great Futures Gold Standard Award Scholarship. This scholarship will pay for tuition and fees at the University of Wyoming, helping her achieve her goal of becoming an orthodontist. The BGC of Sweetwater County has seen anywhere between 20 to 45 teens a day. Throughout the summer the teen members will build community service hours, learn about their community, and continue to participate in college and career exploration. This will give them the tools to graduate and continue on to higher education.

“We are grateful that the United Way of Southwest Wyoming has played an important role in our beginning as well as continued to support the services we offer to community youth,” stated BGC of Sweetwater County CEO, Lisa Stewart. “This summer has been as busy as ever with 210 youth signed up for the summer program. We continue to grow every year and are thankful for the United Way of Southwest Wyoming, local businesses, organizations, and individuals who support our Club’s growth,” stated Stewart.

To learn more about the BGC of Sweetwater County head to bgcsweetwater.com. For information on how to donate email [email protected]