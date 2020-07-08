United Way recognizes Tata Chemicals with 2019 Impact Award

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (July 8, 2020) — United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) presented Tata Chemicals, its employees, and United Steelworkers Local 15320 with the 2019 Impact Award on Wednesday, July 8, for being the largest contributor to UWSW’s 2019 workplace campaign.

Advertisement

Tata Chemicals employees and members of United Steelworkers Local 15320 raised $82,633.27 during the campaign. Tata Chemicals then matched their pledges dollar-for-dollar for a grand total of $165,266.54. This is a 26 percent increase over the prior year.

“I’m proud to work with such generous people that truly care about their community and understand the value of United Way,” said Roger Hoops, Vice President of Manufacturing at Tata Chemicals. “Tata Chemicals has a strong focus on social responsibility. We are happy to support Sweetwater and Uinta Counties in this way.”

Pledges from employees to UWSW’s Community Impact Fund help award grants to local programs that further UWSW’s work around education, health, and basic needs. UWSW is working to ensure that children succeed in school, senior citizens maintain their independence, families are safe, have food on the table, and can meet their basic needs.

Advertisement

“Many of our donors don’t want to just pick one organization, they like to give to better the whole community. A great way to do this is through our workplace campaign. We can do more when we all work together. No matter the size of the donation, when we pull together we can create real change,” said Kelly Frink, executive director at UWSW.

Companies interested in offering a workplace campaign can contact Frink at 362-5003, or [email protected]. These awards, and others are typically awarded during UWSW’s annual celebration event, but due to the pandemic was canceled.