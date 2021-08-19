United Way searching for Helping Hands Day volunteers

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 19, 2021) — United Way of Southwest Wyoming is recruiting volunteers for their annual Helping Hands Day event. Helping Hands Day is scheduled for August 28, 2021, but projects can be completed at any time.

Helping Hands Day promotes community volunteerism and demonstrates what a difference volunteers can make in just a few hours. Teams of families, sports teams, civic groups, church groups, businesses and individuals go out into the community to complete improvement projects. These projects help people with disabilities, senior citizens and non-profit organizations. Some projects include facility repairs, beautification projects and yard work.

“Get a team together of your family, friends or co-workers. Teams can be any size and range in skill level. Once a team picks a project we will then help them coordinate working with the agency or individual and to get the needed supplies,” said Shelley Richno, Community Impact Coordinator.

Sponsors provide t-shirts for the volunteers and project supplies. This year’s sponsors include: ExxonMobil Production LaBarge Operations, Genesis Alkali, Marathon Oil, PacifiCorp, RSNB Bank, Solvay Chemicals and Tata Chemicals.

United Way is currently seeking volunteers to complete project requests. Visit swunitedway.org/helping-hands-day to view the project list. The list is updated as projects are chosen and submitted.

For more information, contact Shelley Richno at United Way of Southwest Wyoming at 307-362-5003 or [email protected].