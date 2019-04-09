United Way’s Community Diaper Bank Selected As Recipient Of National 2019 Funds For Change Grant

(April 9, 2019) – The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has named United Way of Southwest Wyoming’s Community Diaper Bank of Uinta County as one of 28 community-based diaper bank programs in 20 U.S. states as recipients of the 2019 Funds for Change grants.

Funds for Change grants are the only national, competitive grant program dedicated solely to supporting nonprofit organizations that distribute donated diapers to families struggling with diaper need. Since the program debuted in 2015, NDBN has awarded more than 150 grants totaling $500,000 to diaper banks throughout the country.

“The 2019 recipients represent the growing number of diaper bank programs working to end diaper need in their local communities,” said Susan Van Ness, chief of programs. “To qualify for a Funds for Change grant, recipient programs must secure an equal amount of local funding, which effectively doubles the impact of the grant when it’s implemented. Since NDBN launched the Funds for Change grants in 2015, the initiative has generated nearly $1 million in support for community-based diaper bank programs.”

“We are excited to be chosen to receive this grant, it makes a huge impact on the communities we serve.” Shelley Richno Community Impact and Diaper Bank Coordinator for United Way, “With the expansion into Uinta County this grant will help us to get the word out to families who may need assistance and are not aware of our program.”

The 2019 Funds for Change grants include:

14 micro fund grants of $2,500 each to support a wide range of activities and projects that promote the long-term growth and sustainability, including research, marketing, website design, and board development, among others;

10 advocacy development grants to help local diaper bank leaders travel to Washington, D.C. to participate in NDBN’s annual Lobby Day (March 25 – 26, 2019);

Three strategic initiative grants of $10,000 each to help community diaper banks overcome geographic challenges; and

One program demonstration grant of $10,000 to help proven projects scale and achieve national impact.

The Funds for Change grant program is made possible by a combination of individual and corporate donations as well as major gifts. Continued financial support will enable NDBN to expand the program into its sixth year.

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families…including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011 with the support of Huggies®, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 200 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks located in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

The Community Diaper Bank of Southwest Wyoming was established in 2013 to keep parents working or attending school and to keep babies healthy. Through collaboration with other agencies in Southwest Wyoming, the Community Diaper Bank helps families struggling to meet their child’s diaper need. To move families toward sustainable economic improvement, they must have a reliable supply of diapers. They must be able to consistently rely on diaper assistance, thereby removing barriers to attending work or school and freeing up discretionary monies for other necessities, such as clothing, food, gas, and rent. The long term goal of the Community Diaper Bank is to be able to provide a steady supply of diapers to needy families throughout Southwest Wyoming.

