University of Wyoming adds two new transfer scholarship awards

LARAMIE, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming recently announced two new scholarships for transferring students. Non-resident students are now able to apply for the Pokes Transfer Commitment, while in-state residents are now eligible to apply for the WY Transfer Commitment.

The Pokes Transfer Commitment (out-of-state resident) and WY Transfer Commitment (in-state resident) are made to help students obtain their first bachelor’s degree from the University of Wyoming. These scholarships are merit-based financial pledges based on the cumulative GPA of the transferring student. The minimum requirements to obtain one of these scholarships is a cumulative 3.0+ GPA from their current institution as well as at least 12 transfer credits. These scholarships may not be combined with WUE.

The chart below lists the amount given with each cumulative GPA:

Courtesy of the University of Wyoming

Noted on the website, this scholarship “Is offered as a placeholder and will be funded with individual scholarships that are made possible through the generosity of Foundation donors and/or other institutional aid. Funding of this commitment is contingent on the completion of the general application and any applicable recommended applications within WyoScholarships“.

To apply for this scholarship, transferring students must apply for the University of Wyoming, pay the $40 admission application fee, submit official college transcripts, and confirm enrollment by August 1, 11:59 p.m. MDT for fall registration or January 5, 11:59 p.m. MDT for spring registration.