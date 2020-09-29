University of Wyoming David Bodily Receives WNA 2020 Inspiring Our Future Nurses Award

Darrian Mechling

LARAMIE, WYOMING (September 29, 2020) — University of Wyoming’s David Bodily is this year’s recipient of the Wyoming Nurses Association’s (WNA) Inspiring Our Future Nurses Award, given annually to a WNA member nursing instructor who has been a positive influence on the future nurses of Wyoming.

Bodily, an associate lecturer at the University of Wyoming’s Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing, is program director for the school’s online Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) curriculum program called Revolutionizing Nursing Education in Wyoming (ReNEW), and RN-BSN nursing programs. As a seasoned instructor, Bodily “embodies the faculty role that involves teaching, advising, service and professional development, and has had an invaluable impact on our future Wyoming baccalaureate-prepared nurses,” says UW School of Nursing Dean Sherrill Smith.

Smith points out that Bodily has been instrumental in developing and teaching courses in the ReNEW program, which is a shared curriculum across all Wyoming community colleges and UW nursing programs. Bodily collaborates with community college leaders to encourage associate degree nursing students to continue their education at UW to achieve their BSN at their own pace and convenience.

Kimberly Raska-Miller, a senior lecturer of nursing and pre-licensure programs director, adds that Bodily pushes students to “think outside the box,” and is “highly knowledgeable about online learning modalities and technology,” providing technical support to both students and faculty.

Bodily’s student evaluations are very positive, lauding his presence and timely, video-enhanced feedback.

“He inspires us all to be the best online instructors we can be,” Raska-Miller says.

In addition to Bodily’s teaching role, he is part of a small advising team for more than 300 BSN completion and potential students.

“David has worked with his team to develop a flexible model for advising that will provide rapid response to students, meeting the needs of this unique, online-only student population,” Smith says.

Bodily serves on multiple committees for the Fay W. Whitney School of Nursing and statewide, including as vice president of the Wyoming Nurses Association, as well as being a member of advisory boards for UW community colleges and Hospice of Sweetwater County.

He recently was asked to speak to a Wyoming legislative committee about the ReNEW program’s nursing education efforts statewide.

“He did a masterful job of showing the strength of the ReNEW program during the Joint Education Committee meeting,” says David Jones, dean of the UW College of Health Sciences.

Bodily and Paula Kihn, a UW assistant lecturer of nursing, secured funding and implemented a research project to evaluate what baccalaureate essentials are delivered in associate degree programs in Wyoming that will inform UW’s future BSN completion courses and program.

Bodily has obtained a professional certification as a simulation educator and provides simulation consultation to UW faculty members as well as other faculty across the country. He has served as a manuscript reviewer for the journal Clinical Simulation in Nursing.

“I cannot be more proud to have David Bodily as a faculty member at the University of Wyoming,” Smith says. “He expertly performs the multifaceted role of the faculty member and is truly an inspiration to our future nurses.”