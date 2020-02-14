University of Wyoming Fall Semester Graduates: Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 fall semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BGS ( Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); and MS (Master of Science).
Students are:
Green River
William S. Cantrell CERT
Crystal L. Hamblin MS
Tomas J. Lopez BA
Alexis P. Mitchell BA
Isaac Paul West BGS
McKinnon
Bailee Marie Thomas BA
Rock Springs
April Arellano BS
Sarah Elizabeth Bailey BS
Chad Eugene Baker BSEE
Tyler James Bettolo BSEE
Brady J. Faigl BS
Mary R. Ferguson BSN
Sarah R. Grimm BS
Zachary Gene Legerski BSCH
Jordan Love MS
Andrew Danielrhae Monroe BS
Ashenafi Tenna Negeri BS
Jessica O’Neal BS
Kevin Thomas Poyer BSME
Michelle Lynn Roberts MBA
Cynthia Kay Rodriguez MA
Charles Sheid MA
Lennon Andrew Spence BS
Valerie Ann Vasquez BSCE