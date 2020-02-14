University of Wyoming Fall Semester Graduates: Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 14, 2020) — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 fall semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BGS ( Bachelor of General Studies); BS (Bachelor of Science); BSCE (Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering); BSCH (Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering); BSEE (Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering); BSME (Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering); BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing); CERT (Certificate); MA (Master of Arts); MBA (Master of Business Administration); and MS (Master of Science).

Students are:

Green River

William S. Cantrell CERT

Crystal L. Hamblin MS

Tomas J. Lopez BA

Alexis P. Mitchell BA

Isaac Paul West BGS

McKinnon

Bailee Marie Thomas BA

Rock Springs

April Arellano BS

Sarah Elizabeth Bailey BS

Chad Eugene Baker BSEE

Tyler James Bettolo BSEE

Brady J. Faigl BS

Mary R. Ferguson BSN

Sarah R. Grimm BS

Zachary Gene Legerski BSCH

Jordan Love MS

Andrew Danielrhae Monroe BS

Ashenafi Tenna Negeri BS

Jessica O’Neal BS

Kevin Thomas Poyer BSME

Michelle Lynn Roberts MBA

Cynthia Kay Rodriguez MA

Charles Sheid MA

Lennon Andrew Spence BS

Valerie Ann Vasquez BSCE