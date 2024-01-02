University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Dales wins the Orlando International Amateur

University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Dales.

January 2, 2024 — University of Wyoming golfer Jimmy Dales from Northville, Michigan, captured the 2023 Orlando International Amateur on Saturday, Dec. 30, in Orlando, Florida. Dales shot a three-round total of 209 (-6) to win by one stroke over Josiah Gilbert of Australia. The tournament field included 180 of the top amateur golfers from around the world, with the field being cut to the Top 70 qualifiers, including all ties, after the first two rounds of the 54-hole tournament.

The tournament was played on the Mission Inn Resort’s two championship courses. The El Campeon (The Champion) course is one of the oldest courses in the South and was rated the No. 1 golf course in Florida and the No. 2 course in America in 2015 by Golf Advisor. The other course is Las Colinas (The Hills). Competitors played a round on each course over the first two rounds of the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 28, and Friday, Dec. 29. After the field was cut to the Top 70 golfers at the end of the second round, the final round was played on El Campeon.

Dales opened with a round of 73 (+1) on Thursday on El Campeon. He then fired a 67 (-4) in Friday’s round on Las Colinas to tie for the low round of the tournament. Dales concluded the tournament with a final round of 69 (-3) on El Campeon for his 54-hole total of 209 (-6).

“I am very proud of Jimmy (Dales), winning in an outstanding tournament field at the Orlando Amateur,” said Joe Jensen, University of Wyoming Director of Golf.

Dales is currently a graduate student at Wyoming and will be entering his fourth spring season for the Pokes in 2024. Wyoming will open the 2024 spring season on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 29-30, at the Arizona N.I.T. hosted by the University of Arizona in Tucson.