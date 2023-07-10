University of Wyoming hires Seth Glause as Head Rodeo Coach

Seth Glause

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING — University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman announced Monday the hiring of Seth Glause as Wyoming’s new head rodeo coach. Glause comes to UW from Laramie County Community College (LCCC) in Cheyenne where he has been the head rodeo coach since 2018.

“Seth (Glause) has an excellent reputation as an outstanding coach and a better person,” said Burman. “We had a lot of people, who worked with him and competed for him, reach out to us to sing his praises. We are excited to work with Seth and watch him develop our Cowboy and Cowgirl rodeo program.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the University of Wyoming rodeo team,” said Glause. “This has been a goal of mine, and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience with our student-athletes and help create the next generation of rodeo athletes at UW.”

“To be able to be the head coach at my alma mater, the University of Wyoming, is a great feeling, and I’m looking forward to being able to give back to the university where I graduated. It is also great to stay in the state of Wyoming, where I’ve grown up, and give back to the state.

“I want to thank LCCC for the opportunity to be the head coach there the last five years. It was an amazing experience. I would like to thank Tom Burman, Randy Welniak and the hiring committee at the University of Wyoming for this new opportunity to lead the University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls.”

Glause’s rodeo coaching career began in 2014 when he became involved as an instructor at Central Wyoming College in 2014 and ‘15. He has worked as an instructor at numerous clinics since. He also contributed as an instructor at the 2019 National High School Rodeo Finals. From 2016 to 2018, Glause served as the assistant rodeo coach at LCCC. In 2018, Glause was elevated to the head-coaching position at LCCC. He was named the Central Rocky Mountain Region Coach of the Year in 2021. Glause also currently serves as the Central Rocky Mountain Region Director.

During Glause’s time at LCCC he helped qualify athletes to the College National Finals Rodeos (CNFR) in 2017 and ‘18 as an assistant coach and in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 as a head coach. As head coach at Laramie County Community College, Glause was responsible for: recruiting rodeo student-athletes; overseeing the budgeting of the rodeo program; administering the annual contracts for stock, feed and equipment; planning and executing practice plans for his student-athletes; creating and managing relationships with donors, sponsors, volunteers, and alumni; and producing and promoting the annual Shawn Dubie Memorial Rodeo, which has been voted the best rodeo in the region three consecutive years.

A former rodeo competitor himself, Glause was a three-time College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) qualifier in 2007, ‘08, and ‘10. He was the 2007 and 2008 Central Rocky Mountain Region All-Around Champion, competing in bull riding, saddle bronc riding, and team roping. In 2007, Glause placed third in the All-Around at the CNFR, placed fourth in bull riding, and fifth in saddle bronc riding. At the 2008 CNFR, he placed third in bull riding, and in 2010, he finished in the Top 10 in bull riding at the CNFR for the third time in his career.

Glause went on to a career in professional rodeo, where he earned over $600,000 during his career. He was a four-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier in bull riding, qualifying in 2008, ‘10, ‘11, and ‘12. Among his many professional titles were the 2009 Mountain States circuit saddle bronc riding and All-Around championships. In 2008, he was the All-Around Champion at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, and in 2012 he was the bull riding champion at the National Western.

A native of Rock Springs, Wyo., Glause graduated from Farson-Eden High School. He then went on to earn his associate of science degree from Central Wyoming College in Riverton, Wyo. Glause later attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University in Goodwell, Okla., before completing his education at the University of Wyoming where he earned his bachelor of applied science degree in organizational leadership.

Glause and his wife, Jayme, have a seven-year-old daughter, Kinlee, and a three-year-old son, Kallen.

The UW rodeo program was moved under the direction of the University of Wyoming Athletics Department in July of 2022 even though college rodeo is not an NCAA-sanctioned sport.