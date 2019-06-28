University Of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll: Sweetwater County

Laramie, WY (6/28/19) – The University of Wyoming lists 31 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the webpage at www.uwyo.edu/.
Students are:
Farson
Jason D. Lux
Green River
Averee R. Cobb
Veronica Raye Coy
Taylor L. Draney
Andrew G. Halverson
Autumn Brooke Holmes
Savannah Kaye Hook
Jordan Michael Mefford
Katelyn Elizabeth Moorman
Vanessa Angelica Munoz
Dalton W. Stoddard
Nicholas T. Tucker
Frederick Nathaniel Wittman
Rock Springs
Jessica Jane Fahlsing
James Matthew Fantin
Jordan Renee Goldman
Sarah R. Grimm
Kaylee Hardesty
Jonathan Winn Jenkins
Karina Kachnowski
Karolina Rozalia Klatka
Haley Kathleen LeFaivre
Kristin D. McCrann
Gissel Carolina Molina
Maurie Mueller
Garret Michael Phillips
Richelle Rawlings-Carroll
Deborah J. Smith
Lennon Andrew Spence
Brooklynne D. Stauffer
Fletcher P. Wadsworth