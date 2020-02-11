University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll: Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 11, 2020) — The University of Wyoming released a list of Sweetwater students from thirty-seven counties on Tuesday including the 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Students are:
Farson
Keanan J. Foy
Jason D. Lux
Cody G. Sloan
Green River
Abigail Y. Alcorn
Lyndsey N. Burnett
Taylor L. Draney
Tate M. Gnose
Andrew G. Halverson
Kendra F. Lewis
Francheska MarDean Riley
Brianna N. Rundell
Breelyn M. Semon
Hannah C. Thomas
Nicholas T. Tucker
Garrett David Young
Reliance
Santo Domingo Santhanawit
Rock Springs
Erick V. Arellano
Brittany L. Atkinson
Alexis N. Bedard
Cory Allyn Cordova
Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe
James Matthew Fantin
Faith Fernandez
Kristin D. McCrann
Lena Peacock
Karli Decora Piaia
Racheal Breanne Pinkham
Taylor Seilbach
Shad R. Sellers
Kyra J. Seppie
Sydney Shannon
Riley B. Skorcz
Deborah J. Smith
Brooklynne D. Stauffer
Alicia Marie Stevens
Maya Verheydt
Fletcher Wadsworth
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.