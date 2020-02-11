University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll: Sweetwater County

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 11, 2020) — The University of Wyoming released a list of Sweetwater students from thirty-seven counties on Tuesday including the 2019 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Students are:

Farson

Keanan J. Foy

Jason D. Lux

Cody G. Sloan

Green River

Abigail Y. Alcorn

Lyndsey N. Burnett

Taylor L. Draney

Tate M. Gnose

Andrew G. Halverson

Kendra F. Lewis

Francheska MarDean Riley

Brianna N. Rundell

Breelyn M. Semon

Hannah C. Thomas

Nicholas T. Tucker

Garrett David Young

Reliance

Santo Domingo Santhanawit

Rock Springs

Erick V. Arellano

Brittany L. Atkinson

Alexis N. Bedard

Cory Allyn Cordova

Kaitlyn Rose Erramouspe

James Matthew Fantin

Faith Fernandez

Kristin D. McCrann

Lena Peacock

Karli Decora Piaia

Racheal Breanne Pinkham

Taylor Seilbach

Shad R. Sellers

Kyra J. Seppie

Sydney Shannon

Riley B. Skorcz

Deborah J. Smith

Brooklynne D. Stauffer

Alicia Marie Stevens

Maya Verheydt

Fletcher Wadsworth

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.