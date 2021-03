Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 15, 2021) – The University of Wyoming will resume classes and other operations Tuesday, following an emergency closure Monday due to dangerous winter weather and unsafe travel conditions.

Advertisement

While administrative offices and other facilities will be open, employees who are able to work from home are encouraged to do so while UW Operations crews continue to dig out from the weekend snowstorm.