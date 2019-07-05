University Of Wyoming Spring Semester Provost’s Honor Roll: Sweetwater County

Laramie, WY (7/5/19) – The University of Wyoming lists 16 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Students are:

Green River

Christopher L. Byrd

Cody T. Cassity

Ridge Mathew Leinen

Francheska MarDean Riley

Brianna M. Rundell

Dylan James Rust

Breelyn M. Semon

Rock Springs

Sarah Elizabeth Bailey

Nicholas Blume

Cory Allyn Cordova

Samantha A. Enokson

Reena McMurray

Kayla D. Okyere-Boaten

Angie Overy

Blake A. Stevens