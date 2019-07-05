University Of Wyoming Spring Semester Provost’s Honor Roll: Sweetwater County

Laramie, WY (7/5/19) – The University of Wyoming lists 16 students from Sweetwater County on the 2019 spring semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Students are:
Green River
Christopher L. Byrd
Cody T. Cassity
Ridge Mathew Leinen
Francheska MarDean Riley
Brianna M. Rundell
Dylan James Rust
Breelyn M. Semon
Rock Springs
Sarah Elizabeth Bailey
Nicholas Blume
Cory Allyn Cordova
Samantha A. Enokson
Reena McMurray
Kayla D. Okyere-Boaten
Angie Overy
Blake A. Stevens