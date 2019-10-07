University of Wyoming Summer Semester Graduates: Sweetwater County

Laramie, Wyoming — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.
The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); (Bachelor of Science); CERT (Certificate); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MMEd (Master of Music Education); MPA (Master of Public Administration); and MS (Master of Science).
Students are:
Green River
Mary Carolyn Bozym, CERT
Cody T. Cassity, BA
Amanda Louise Fillingim, BS
Leah A. Hoblit, MMEd
Cameron Michael Hoyt, BS
Alexander Jacques Marchal, BS
Todd James Redmon, MBA
John C. Ruess, BS
Peighton I. Spalding, BS
Rock Springs
Brad Raymond Bell, BS
Nicole Castillon, MPA
Jessica Chitwood, BAS
Jenna Georgeen Harris, BS
Angela M. Hopkin, MMEd
Tori Pauline Johnson, BA
Brooke Ann Marang, BA
Gissel Carolina Molina, BS
Robert Dawson Nielsen, MS
Chynna Marie Randall, BA
Ryan K. Rust, MPA
Dalton James Vonrembow, BS