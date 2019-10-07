University of Wyoming Summer Semester Graduates: Sweetwater County

Laramie, Wyoming — The University of Wyoming accorded degrees upon the following students from Sweetwater County at the completion of the 2019 summer semester.

The following degrees may be included on this list: BA (Bachelor of Arts); BAS (Bachelor of Applied Science); (Bachelor of Science); CERT (Certificate); MBA (Master of Business Administration); MMEd (Master of Music Education); MPA (Master of Public Administration); and MS (Master of Science).

Students are:

Green River

Mary Carolyn Bozym, CERT

Cody T. Cassity, BA

Amanda Louise Fillingim, BS

Leah A. Hoblit, MMEd

Cameron Michael Hoyt, BS

Alexander Jacques Marchal, BS

Todd James Redmon, MBA

John C. Ruess, BS

Peighton I. Spalding, BS

Rock Springs

Brad Raymond Bell, BS

Nicole Castillon, MPA

Jessica Chitwood, BAS

Jenna Georgeen Harris, BS

Angela M. Hopkin, MMEd

Tori Pauline Johnson, BA

Brooke Ann Marang, BA

Gissel Carolina Molina, BS

Robert Dawson Nielsen, MS

Chynna Marie Randall, BA

Ryan K. Rust, MPA

Dalton James Vonrembow, BS