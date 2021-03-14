University of Wyoming to close Monday due to weather

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 14, 2021) — Due to dangerous winter weather and unsafe travel conditions, the University of Wyoming will be closed Monday, March 15.

The emergency closure includes all campus facilities and employees, with the exception of essential workers performing critical services.



This means there will be no online or in-person classes on Monday.

Nonessential employees should not come to campus.

Conditions will continue to be assessed to determine whether it’s possible to resume classes and other university operations Tuesday.