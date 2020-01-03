Cowboys travel East for West Point Duals

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 2, 2020) — The Wyoming wrestling team will face multiple opponents on the same day for the second consecutive week as the Cowboys travel Army West Point for the West Point Duals Saturday, January 4. The Pokes will face American at 10 a.m., North Carolina at noon and Army at 2 p.m., MT.

“We have three duals against very good teams, all in one day, so we better bring some grit,” said Head Coach Mark Branch.

“Army is coming off of an outstanding performance at the Midlands and we are coming off a tough outing in Florida and a long trip on the road, away from our comfort zone. We’ll get a chance to see what we are made off.”

The Cowboys went 1-3 down at the South Beach Duals to close 2019, defeating Old Dominion 24-15 and coming up short to No. 16 Missouri, 22-10, No. 23 Cornel, 28-9 and Michigan State 18-12. Brian Andrews at heavyweight, was the only Poke to go a perfect 4-0 at the event while Montorie Bridges (133) and Jaron Jensen (149) both went 3-1.

Behind the strength of his upset win over then-No. 2 ranked Brock Mauller of Missouri, Jensen jumped up six spots in the latest TrackWrestling poll and is now ranked 18th. Montorie Bridges continues to be UW’s highest-rated wrestler as he is seventh by multiple publications.

Last season, the Cowboys hosted the round-robin event, sweeping its way behind the strength of a 20-15 win over North Carolina, a 27-9 victory over Army and a 25-14 win over American.

Probable Lineups

Wyoming

125: Doyle Trout (6-12)

133: No. 7 Montorie Bridges (18-3)

141: Chase Zollmann (10-10) OR Trevor Jeffries (14-8)

149: No. 18 Jaron Jensen (15-6)

157: Dewey Krueger (12-7)

165: Cole Moody (12-9)

174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (15-4) OR Casey Randles (13-9)

184: No. 16 Tate Samuelson (10-7)

197: Stephen Buchanan (13-5)

HWT: No. 18 Brian Andrews (16-5)

American

125: No. 19 Gage Curry (16-5)

133: Daniel Kidd (4-9)

141: Sal Profaci (15-4)

149: No. 12 Kizhan Clarke (23-2)

157: No. 25 Ethan Karsten (11-6) OR Elijah Murphy (0-4)

165: Anthony Wokasch (5-6) OR Tim Fitzpatrick (6-9)

174: Conner Allshouse (5-8) OR Ben Root (10-7) OR Connor Bourne (2-10)

184: No. 9 Tanner Harvey (13-2)

197: Will Jarrell (5-11)

HWT: Niko Camacho (10-5)

North Carolina

125: Jeremiah Derby (2-4) OR Timothy Decatur (1-2)

133: Jaime Hernandez (10-4)

141: No. 15 Zach Sherman (15-3)

149: No. 2 Austin O’Connor (6-1) OR Michael Goldfeder (1-4)

157: AC Headlee (9-4) OR Josh McClure (5-4)

165: No. 17 Kennedy Monday (12-4) OR Sawyer Davidson (4-4)

174: Clay Lautt (10-4)

184: Joey Mazzara (5-5)

197: Brandon Whitman (7-7)

HWT: Andrew Gunning (5-5) OR Keaton Kluever (1-2)

Army

125: Trey Chalifoux (8-5)

133: Andrew Wert Jr. (6-6)

141: Corey Shie (12-6)

149: PJ Ogunsanya (13-7)

157: No. 14 Markus Hartman (16-3) OR Lucas Weiland (10-4)

165: No. 21 Cael McCormick (13-5)

174: No. 21 Ben Harvey (16-3)

184: Jed Smith (3-5)

197: No. 22 JT Brown (11-4)

HWT: Bobby Heald (11-4)