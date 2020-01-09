Cowgirls continue road trip at UNLV on Saturday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (Jan. 9, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirls (7-7, 3-2 MW) will travel to Las Vegas to face the UNLV Lady Rebels (7-8, 3-1 MW) at 4 p.m. (MT) Saturday, Jan. 11.

The Cowgirls are looking to snap a two-game losing streak, while the Lady Rebels have won four in a row.

A look at the Wyoming Cowgirls

The Cowgirls are 7-7 overall with a 3-2 mark in the Mountain West following a 67-60 overtime loss at San Diego State.

Sophomore Tereza Vitulova leads the Cowgirls by averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, both of which are team bests. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.6 points and shoots a team-best 47.1 percent (24-51) from three.

Senior Taylor Rusk chips in a well-rounded 8.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while sophomore Karla Erjavec averages 7.6 points and a team-best 3.9 assists per game. Sophomore Alba Sanchez Ramos averages 7.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Defensively, Weidemann leads UW with 17 steals, while freshman Jaeden Vaifanua leads the Cowgirls with 11 blocks.

The Cowgirls are shooting 40.6 percent (330-813) from the field, 35.9 percent (103-287) from three and 70.6 percent (108-153) from the free-throw line to average 62.2 points per game.

Wyoming averages 12.4 assists and 12.1 turnovers per game. Cowgirl foes are shooting 38.5 percent (308-799) from the field, 31.3 percent (65-208) from three and 70.8 percent (131-185) from the free-throw line to average 58.0 points per game.

Opponents average 10.0 assists and 12.1 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 7-7 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

Scouting UNLV

The Lady Rebels are 7-8 on the year with a 3-1 record in Mountain West play following a 66-65 win against Boise State at home. Rodjanae Wade leads UNLV with 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds, both tops on her squad.

Latecia Smith averages 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and a team-best 2.1 assists per game. Haley Rydalch averages 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds for UNLV.

Defensively, Rydalch’s seven blocks are tops on the team, while Smith leads UNLV with 33 steals on the year.

The Lady Rebels are shooting 37.2 percent (337-905) from the field, 26.7 percent (60-225) from three and 68.6 percent (175-255) from the free-throw line to average 60.6 points per game. UNLV averages 11.5 assists and 16,9 turnovers per contest.

Opponents are shooting 37.8 percent (313-828) from the field, 25.0 percent (63-252) from three and 67.2 percent (215-320) from the free-throw line to average 60.3 points per game. UNLV foes average 12.8 assists and 18.3 turnovers per contest.

Head coach Kathy Olivier is 157-158 in 12 seasons at the helm of the Lady Rebels. Overall, she has a 401-384 record in 27 seasons as a head basketball coach.

Series history against UNLV

The Cowgirls and Rebels have both been a part of the Mountain West since its inception, but have also faced off before becoming conference foes. Overall, the series, which dates back to the 1979-80 season, is close with the Cowgirls holding a 25-23 advantage.

Last season was Wyoming’s first victory over the Lady Rebels in Las Vegas since 2013, as Wyoming swept the season series.

Up next

The Cowgirls will return home to face Nevada in a Mountain West game at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the Arena-Auditorium.