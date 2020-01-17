Cowgirls travel to face league-leading Fresno State on Saturday

LARAMIE, WYOMING (January 16, 2020) — The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (8-8, 4-3 MW) will travel to California to face the Fresno State Bulldogs (13-4, 6-0 MW), the only team without a league loss so far this year.

The game is scheduled to tip-off at 3 p.m. (MT), on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Last year, Wyoming broke through for its first road win against Fresno State since the Bulldogs joined the Mountain West in 2012. This game will feature the top two players in the conference in field goal percentage as Fresno State’s Maddi Utti shoots 54.2 percent from the field and Wyoming’s Tereza Vitulova converts 52.5 percent of her shots.

The game can be heard on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK and streamed at 1360krkk.com with Reece Monaco on the call.

A look at the Wyoming Cowgirls

The Cowgirls are 8-8 overall with a 4-3 mark in the Mountain West after an impressive 83-59 win over Nevada. Sophomore Tereza Vitulova averages a team-best 13.7 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.0 points per game and has made a team-high 26 three-pointers on the year.

Senior Taylor Rusk is averaging 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Cowgirls. Sophomores Alba Sanchez Ramos and Karla Erjavec are averaging 7.4 and 7.3 points per game, respectively. Sanchez Ramos adds 5.0 rebounds per game, while Erjavec averages a team-high 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, Weidemann and Rusk each have 18 steals, while freshman Jaeden Vaifanua has 11 blocks.

The Cowgirls are shooting 41.5 percent (382-920) from the field, 36.4 percent (119-327) from three and 70.9 percent (124-175) from the free-throw line to average 62.9 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.6 assists and 12.8 turnovers per game.

Opponents are shooting 38.5 percent (350-909) from the field, 29.3 percent (73-249) from three and 73.8 percent (163-221) from the free-throw line to average 58.5 points per game. Wyoming foes average 10.2 assists and 11.9 turnovers per game.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns an 8-8 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

Scouting Fresno State

The Bulldogs are 13-4 overall this year and sit atop the Mountain West at a perfect 6-0 following a 65-60 win over San Diego State. Maddi Utti leads the Bulldogs with 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. She is the most efficient shooter in the league, converting 54.2 percent of her shots.

Haley Cavinder scores 16.3 points and pulls down 7.8 rebounds per game, while Hanna Cavinder averages 16.2 points and dishes out a team-best 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, Utti leads Fresno State with 46 blocks, while Brooke Walling has a team-high 16 blocks on the season.

Fresno State is shooting 43.6 percent (505-1,1558) from the field, 29.7 percent (119-401) from three and 74.5 percent (190-255) from the free-throw line to average 77.6 points per game. The Bulldogs average 16.5 assists and 11.9 turnovers per game.

Opponents are shooting 40.8 percent (441-1,081) from the field, 26.6 percent (87-327) from three and 66.7 percent (152-228) from the free-throw line to average 65.9 points per game. Bulldog foes average 13.9 assists and 16.5 turnovers per game.

Head coach Jaime White is in her sixth season at Fresno State and has a 112-69 record at the helm of the Bulldogs. Overall, she is 231-197 in 14 seasons as a head coach.

Series history against Fresno State

The Bulldogs own the all-time series, 20-13, but Wyoming two of the last three meetings. The last time the squads met in Fresno, the Cowgirls earned a 63-56 win.

However, Fresno State has won 10 of the last 13 meetings between the two teams, and 12 of the 17 games since the two teams became Mountain West foes in 2012-13. Since joining the Mountain West, Fresno State is 6-1 against Wyoming in Fresno.

Up next

The Cowgirls will host San Diego State on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.

The Aztecs took the first matchup of the season in San Diego, a 67-60 overtime contest.