UW receives national recognition as a top graduate school in education

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 23, 2020) – The graduate programs in education at the University of Wyoming have been ranked No. 112 out of 392 institutions on U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 list of the “Best Graduate Schools for Education.” The university has improved its ranking by 15 spots over the last year.

Sponsor

“Our small class sizes and passionate, expert faculty make UW a great place to learn the skills that will help you advance in your career,” says Suzanne Young, a professor and associate dean for graduate programs in the UW College of Education. “The world-class facilities and low cost of tuition ensure Wyoming students receive the best return on their investment, creating exciting opportunities for their careers and families.”

The rankings are determined based on the results of statistical surveys of more than 2,081 programs and from reputation surveys sent to more than 24,603 academics and professionals, conducted in fall 2019 and early 2020. Those surveys take into consideration many factors, which include acceptance rates, mean GRE scores, student-faculty ratio, faculty awards, doctoral degrees granted and research expenditures.

Sponsor

This news comes on the heels of another U.S. News & World Report list that ranked the College of Education in the top 100 best online programs in education for 2020. Additionally, a recent Intelligent.com report named the college’s program in learning, design and technology “Best in the West,” and it placed the college 18th in the nation among best colleges from which to earn an online teaching degree.

To view the recent ranking, visit www.usnews.com/best-graduate-schools/top-education-schools.