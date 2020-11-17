University reducing number of fans at football games

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (November 17, 2020) – The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced on Tuesday that it is reducing the number of fans who will be allowed to attend home football and basketball games through the end of December 2020.

Football attendance is being reduced from a maximum of 7,000 fans per game to a maximum of 5,000 fans per game for the remainder of the 2020 season. UW basketball attendance will be set at a maximum of 2,000 fans per game through the end of December 2020. Those attendance numbers equate to 17 percent of capacity for both Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium and Arena-Auditorium.

The decision to reduce attendance grew out of a desire to keep fans, student-athletes, coaches, UW staff and community members as safe as possible during the recent increase in COVID-19 numbers in Albany County and the state of Wyoming.

Fans attending Cowboy and Cowgirl Athletics’ events are reminded that face coverings are required throughout the University of Wyoming campus at all times, including when attending athletics’ events. The wearing of face coverings by those attending UW athletics’ events will be monitored by game management and law enforcement/security personnel.

All tickets sold through the UW Athletics Ticket Office will incorporate social-distancing guidelines when determining seat locations.

UW Athletics, in connection with the Wyoming Department of Health, will continue to evaluate appropriate attendance numbers at UW Athletics’ events based on overall COVID-19 conditions.

The Western Thunder Marching Band will not be performing at the remaining home football games this season. With the university moving to online instruction earlier than anticipated, all in person classes, ensemble rehearsals and performances have been suspended. Although the band is disappointed about not being able to perform, they are looking forward to resuming their role as an integral part of game days at War Memorial Stadium next season.