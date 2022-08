Unofficial Sweetwater County Primary Election results

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Tonight was the Primary Election for Wyoming. Here are the unofficial results from this year’s election from 9:00 p.m. Once the final results are in, we will get those posted. Remember, General Election will be held in November. Don’t forget to vote.

SWEETWATER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS:

– Robb Slaughter (5051) – Republican

– Island Richards (4494) – Republican

– Keaton D. West (3898) – Republican

– Roy Lloyd (2788) – Republican

– Chris Davis (1622) – Republican

– Jeffery W. Smith (1222) – Republican

– Lester (Les) Mauch (1004) – Republican

– Jeff Ramaj R (765) – Republican

– Bill Formanek (429) – Republican

SWEETWATER COUNTY TREASURER:

– Mark Cowan (2922) – Republican

– Tony Yerkovich (2767) – Republican

– Stephen P. Allen (2659) – Republican

– Joseph M. Barbuto (896) – Democratic



SWEETWATER CLERK OF DISTRICT COURT:



– DonnaLee Bobak (4970) – Republican

– Annette Eychner (3547) – Republican



SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF:

– John Grossnickle (6904) – Republican

– Dwane Pacheco (2456) – Republican

SWEETWATER COUNTY CLERK:

– Cindy Lane (4701) – Republican

– Anita Frey (3942) – Republican

SWEETWATER COUNTY ASSESSOR:

– Dave Divis (5722) – Republican

– Perri Rubeck (2812) – Republican

SWEETWATER COUNTY ATTORNEY:



– Dan Erramouspe (7616) – Republican

SWEETWATER COUNTY CORONER:

– Dale S. Majhanovich (969) – Democratic



CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS MAYOR:

– Max Mickelson (2078)

– Matthew S. Jackman (1331)

– Wally J. Johnson (939)

– Dave Radakovich (697)

– Kathy Phelps (568)

CITY OF ROCK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL:

– Jeannie Demas (870) Ward 1

– David A. Thompson (908) Ward 2

– Thomas Allen (867) Ward 2

– Daniel J. Pedri (685) Ward 3

– Bradley Chrisman (235) Ward 3

– Randy Hanson (706) Ward 4

– Eric Bingham(368 ) Ward 4

CITY OF GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL:

– Ronald L. Williams (720) Ward 1

– Jon Fernandez (391) Ward 1

– Michael S. Shutran (604) Ward 2

– Gary Killpack (588) Ward 3

– Robert Ross (582) Ward 3

CITY OF GREEN RIVER MAYOR:

– Pete Rust (2201)

– Mark Peterson (959)

TOWN OF GRANGER MAYOR:

– John Styvar (18)

– Bradly McCollum (9)

TOWN OF GRANGER TOWN COUNCIL:

– Robert A. Perry (25)

– Teal Romango (23)

TOWN OF WAMSUTTER MAYOR:

– Larry Chip Roney (44)

TOWN OF WAMSUTTER TOWN COUNCIL:

– Dustin Davis (38)

– Seth Rauch (29)

– Gerald Proberts (25)