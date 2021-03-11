Up to 36″ of snow possible in Cheyenne tonight through Sunday

Advertisement

March 11, 2021 — Record and near-record high temperatures at the beginning of the week may be replaced by a record or near-record snowfall totals in southeastern Wyoming.

Cheyenne could see snow accumulations of 30 to 36 inches beginning tonight through Sunday. Laramie could see upwards of two feet of snow. Higher amounts are expected in the higher elevations. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the snowfall bulk will occur Saturday and Sunday.

Here in Sweetwater County, the weather folks will be much easier on us with a 30% chance of snow showers tonight with a 20% chance on Friday. Little or accumulation is expected. Saturday could bring us an inch of new snow with winds gusting up to 30 mph. There is another 40% chance of rain mixed with snow. The winds could still be gusting to 30 mph.