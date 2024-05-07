Upcoming fiscal year budgets on tonight’s city council agendas

Rock Springs City Hall – Wyo4News Photo

May 7, 2024 — Wyo4News

Since this is the first Tuesday of the month, the Rock Springs and Green River City Councils will meet in regular sessions.

In Rock Springs, the Council will be presented with the preliminary fiscal year 2024-2025 budget of just under $48 million. The proposed budget includes some major projects for street concrete replacement and overlays, storm sewer rehabilitation, apparatus replacement for the fire department, new playground equipment for the Parks and Recreation Department, and a couple of new dump trucks, among other items. The City is also in the process of implementing a new employee wage scale, also reflected in the proposed budget.

Tonight in Council commendations, Emma Zanetti will be recognized for her acceptance into the Boston Conservatory at Berklee and the Manhattan School of Music, RSHS teacher Cody Pierantoni for the Sawdust n’ Smiles Program, Ethan Green, a CNC Programming Skills USA State winner, and Makaylee Robles, an Architectural Drafting Skills USA State winner.

Complete Rock Springs City Council agenda.

In Green River, the City Council will also review a 2024-25 Fiscal Year Budget in a workshop meeting at 6 p.m.

In their regular 7 p.m. meeting, the Council will review submitted bids for new playground equipment at Riverside Memorial Park and recognize the accomplishments of the Western Mustang National Champion wrestling team and head coach Art Castillo, who won his second straight NJCAA Coach of the Year honor.

Complete Green River City Council agenda.