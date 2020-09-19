UPDATE: Explosion at the Silver Eagle Refinery

Photo Credit: Uinta County Fire and Ambulance

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

EVANSTON, WYOMING (September 19, 2020) PRESS RELEASE – At Approximately 10:21 this morning, there was an explosion at the Silver Eagle Refinery, located East of Evanston.

Advertisement

AT the time of the incident, two trucks were at the refinery loading, and due to the fire, the structure of the loading facility collapsed.

EMS and Fire responded and tranported two individuals to the Evanston Regional Hospital due to burn injuries. It is unknown at this time if the individuals were in the building or if they were the drivers of the two trucks.

Advertisement

The fire was contained to the loading facility and there is no damage to the refinery itself. Crews are allowing the fire to burn itself out and are still there to as a precaution.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation. Wyo4News will update the story with any new information.