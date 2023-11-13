UPDATE on human skull found by hunters near Wamsutter, Wyoming

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November, 13, 2023 — A human skull was found by a family of local hunters around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. According to Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jason Mower, the skull was found in the sagebrush near Wamsutter, Wyoming, in area 118, which is about 4 miles North of Wamsutter with no roads nearby.

The hunters were stalking an Elk that had been shot, and something caught one of the hunters’ attention out of the corner of their eye. When the hunter went to investigate what the object was, they discovered that it was a human skull. According to Mower, it appeared that the skull had been there for quite some time, “Meaning years, not days”. The skull bone was sun-bleached with no human tissue remaining and the bottom jaw was sitting to the side of the skull undisturbed. Mower stated that there were no signs of trauma to the skull, and a search of the area did not turn up any other bones.

At this time, the Sherriff’s Department is unaware of any open, cold, or missing persons cases that might connect the skull to a victim of a crime. The county coroner collected the skull and has sent it to a forensic Anthropologist’s lab for analysis which will hopefully result in more information on the origin of the skull. Wyo4News will follow this story and update information as it becomes available.