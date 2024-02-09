UPDATE on two deceased adults after assault call

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 9, 2024 — On February 2nd, 2024, a third-party caller reported an assault on Liberty Drive in Rock Springs. Upon arrival, Rock Springs Police Officers encountered two juveniles who reported the death of two adults inside the home.

The individuals have been identified as Angela Cunningham (32) and Zachary Mcquillan (33). The investigation revealed that Angela Cunningham died from a single gunshot wound, and Zachary McQuillan died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing; however, the possibility of a third-party suspect has been eliminated.

Original Report February 2, 2024 – At approximately 9:38 a.m. today, the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to a home on Liberty Drive in Rock Springs in reference to an assault call. Once officers arrived on the scene, they located two deceased adults within the home. The names of the deceased will not be released at this time. While this is an ongoing investigation, there is no threat to public safety.