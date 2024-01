Green River underpass closure planned.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

The City had planned to close the underpass tomorrow, Tuesday, January 9th; however, because of equipment issues, this closure has been moved to Thursday, January 11th. Again, the underpass will close around 8:30 to 9:00 a.m., The city plans to allow morning traffic and school busses access prior to closing and expects to have the underpass opened by afternoon traffic. Signage will be in place to direct traffic.