Update to ongoing investigation on shooting in Green River

[This continues to be an ongoing investigation and we will learn as much as possible about this event and report any new developments as they are available.]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The suspect in a shooting that occurred in the late-night hours on June 23, 2022, at the Embassy Tavern Bar in Green River, Wyoming, identified as Douglas Wolf, age 51, of Green River, has succumbed to apparent self-inflicted injuries while being apprehended by area joint tactical law enforcement agencies.

Tactical teams including K9 Units located the suspect in an unoccupied industrial building on Mesa Dr. near Cathedral Dr. north of Rock Springs, alive, and still in possession of the firearm, which was pointed at his head. Upon contact, officers observed blood and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. As officers attempted to take him into custody, the suspect fired the weapon at himself. Tactical officers moved in and secured the weapon, then immediately began life-saving measures. The suspect was taken into custody and transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, where he was officially pronounced deceased shortly after 11:00 a.m. this morning.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter, however, due to standard operating procedure for local law enforcement agencies in Sweetwater County, the investigation of the shooting in this portion of the incident has been turned over to The Department of Criminal Investigation for further investigation.

We want to thank the Green River Police Department, Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Office, Rock Spring Police Department, Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations, Combined Communication Center, Combined Tactical and Negotiation Teams, and BLM Rangers for their fast and immediate response. Also, thanks to the Combined Bomb Team and Disposal Team for providing robots used for entry.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives that have been taken by this senseless act. Our thoughts go out to the friends and family of those affected by this tragedy.