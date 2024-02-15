Update to Presidential Search-Finalist interview dates 

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 15, 2024 — As an update to the Western Wyoming Community College (Western) Presidential Search, the Presidential Search Committee had its first meeting and determined its meeting schedule for the remainder of the search.

The Board of Trustees has identified dates on which final candidates will be visiting the college and service area. The agendas for those dates will be announced as we get closer to the finalists’ interview dates in April. The position profile is complete and may be reviewed on the Presidential Search website, westernwyoming.edu/presidentsearch.

The close date for applications is Monday, March 4, and the Presidential Search Committee will identify and interview semifinal candidates for confidential first-round interviews later in March. Following the interviews, the committee will identify the final candidates.

As we anticipate having three or four finalists, four interview dates have been selected. The candidates will have the opportunity to visit the college and tour the service area. It is expected the Board will select the successful candidate on April 18.

Selected dates to place calendar holds are:

Candidate #1: Wednesday, April 10

Candidate #2: Friday, April 12

Candidate #3: Monday, April 15

Candidate #4: Tuesday, April 16

For questions regarding the committee and search process, contact Kim Cramer, Executive Assistant to the President and Board of Trustees, at [email protected] or call 307-382-1602.