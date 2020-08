THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL.

THE WYOMING HIGHWAY PATROL HAS ISSUED AN AMBER ALERT. THE

AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING FOR AN ADULT MALE AND FEMALE WITH A 6

MONTH OLD MALE. LAST SEEN DRIVING A WHITE LATE 90S-2000 CHEVY

EXTENDED CAB PICKUP. CALL 911 IF SEEN.