Updated GRHS sports schedule for homecoming week

Tyler Johnson

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 7, 2020) – Green River High School announced an updated schedule of the games during homecoming week:

GRHS Schedule of Home Varsity Sports Events – Oct. 5 to Oct. 10, 2020

*Thursday, Oct. 8th

Riverton Volleyball @ Green River – GRHS Main Gym – 6:00 p.m.

*Friday, Oct. 9th

Powell Football @ Green River – Wolves Stadium – 5:00 p.m.

**Green River High School will also be hosting Senior Night for Football and Cheer at 4:25pm and Honoring Homecoming Royalty at the beginning of Half-Time of this game

*Saturday, Oct. 10th

Cody Volleyball @ Green River – GRHS Main Gym – 12:00 p.m. (Noon)