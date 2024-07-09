Updated info on Monday’s Rock Springs hostage standoff

Cody Birdwell of Rock Springs. (Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

July 9, 2024 — Wyo4News

From the Rock Springs Police Department:

On Monday, July 8, 2024, at approximately 8 p.m., the Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to 3200 Dewar Drive in reference to a domestic situation where the caller was being held against her will and was unable to leave. The caller informed

dispatch that their three minor children were locked inside a vehicle in the parking lot. Once officers arrived on scene, they immediately located the children and moved them to safety. At this time, the Sweetwater County Tactical Operations Group was dispatched to assist with the incident.



Negotiators began speaking with the suspect, identified as Cody Birdwell Jr, to secure the peaceful release of the victim and a peaceful surrender. At approximately 9:30 p.m., the suspect released the victim to police without further incident. The victim was removed from the scene and evaluated by medical personnel. Fifteen minutes later, the suspect surrendered to police and was

taken into custody without issue.

As a result of the incident, Cody Birdwell Jr. was charged with two counts of Domestic Battery – 1st Offense, one count of Aggravated Assault and Battery – Threaten to use a drawn deadly weapon, and one count of Kidnapping- Inflict Bodily Injury/Terrorize.

The peaceful resolution of this incident is what all law enforcement agencies hope to achieve when a situation like this unfolds.

Rock Springs Police Department would like to thank Sweetwater County Sheriff Department, Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Fire Department, Castle Rock Medical Services, and Bureau of Land Management for their assistance in the incident.