Updated WIC income guidelines now available

PRESS RELEASE

WYOMING — The Wyoming WIC Program, operated by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH), helps many Wyoming families with free nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support, and healthcare referrals.

The Wyoming WIC Program serves women who are pregnant or new moms, infants, and children up to age 5. WIC features free, easy-to-use benefit cards participants can take to local stores to get nutritious foods at no cost. Some WIC families also are eligible for infant formula benefits.

“Our income guidelines are newly and significantly updated, which may help a few more families to be eligible,” said Tina Fearneyhough, WIC program manager with WDH. “It’s been shown time and again that WIC services can significantly improve the health of our participants while also helping people feed their families during a key period of a child’s development.”

Wyoming WIC serves families with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines. Qualifying income guidelines for WIC have been updated for the next year:

1 person family -$26,973/year or $2,248/month

2 person family -$36,482/year or $3,041/month

3 person family -$45,991/year or $3,833/month

4 person family -$55,500/year or $4,625/month

5 person family -$65,009/year or $5,418/month

Families already using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC.

All caregivers of young children are welcome to receive help from the program, including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents.

Fearneyhough encouraged people who may be eligible to apply for WIC. Wyoming residents can find out if they are eligible for the program by going to https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/apply-for-wic/.

WIC is officially known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children Program, and is a joint federal and state government effort under the USDA.

WIC clinics are located throughout the state and can be found by using the “Clinic Locator” online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/wic-clinic-locator/ or by calling 1-888-996-9378.