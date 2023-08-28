Upper Millstone takes the stage for the final week of Concerts in the Park

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — As the Concert in the Park summer series comes to an end this week, local band Upper Millstone will be performing this Wednesday in Bunning Park at 7:00 p.m.

Upper Millstone is a Christian rock band and consists of five members. These members include Daniel Davis who plays the electric guitar but is more known for being the songwriter of the group and in front of the crowd with his vocals. Butch Castle plays the acoustic guitar and is also a vocalist within the band. TJ Cunningham hits the strings as he plays the base, leaving Randy Seymour as the drummer, and Annie Cunningham as the lead vocalist of the band.

Davis and Castle have been playing together for over a decade and are the founders of Upper Millstone. Annie and her husband TJ Cunningham, as well as Randy Seymour, were recruited to the band in 2019 after joining the Worship team at Victory Christian Fellowship.

Upper Millstone has played at many church events and graduations, as well as many small event concerts.

In an interview with Annie Cunningham, she informed Wyo4News that Upper Millstone plays to glorify God and spread the Gospel.

Come check out the last Concert in the Park of the season this Wednesday!