URA announces tribute to John Denver postponed

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — Due to concerns of COVID-19, A Tribute to John Denver with Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon has been postponed.

Advertisement

Originally, the performance was scheduled for April 11 at The Broadway Theater.

“While it’s disappointing to have to cancel and postpone events at The Broadway Theater, we realize this is how we can protect people’s health,” Trina Brittain, Marketing Events Coordinator said.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater anticipate hosting a rescheduled concert in later summer/early fall. Tickets already purchased will be redeemable for the rescheduled date so patrons should hold onto them as new tickets won’t be issued.

Those wanting to get a refund can do so via the place of purchase – either online via Brown Paper Ticket, at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office or Chamber of Commerce.

For refunds via Brown Paper Tickets, email [email protected] . Patrons need to be sure to include the order confirmation number.

Advertisement

If the tickets were purchased at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office or at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, patrons will need to return the physical tickets once the offices are open to the public. For questions, patrons can contact the office at 307-352-1434.