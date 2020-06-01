URA announces Volunteers of the Month: Mary Ann and Dennis Kendall

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Mary Ann and Dennis Kendall as the Volunteers of the Month for May.

Mary Ann and Dennis, Rock Springs residents are recognized for supporting small businesses and planting flowers around Downtown Rock Springs with several other volunteers.

Mary Ann is a 1971 Rock Springs High School graduate. She was employed by Sweetwater County School District #1 for 18 years. Before retirement, she worked for Dr. Peter Jensen for ten years.

Dennis is a 1968 Rock Springs High School graduate. He worked for FMC for 39 years.

They raised two children, Jason and Kelly. They have four grandchildren, Rylee, Landen, Kylynne, and Grayson.

According to Mary Ann, their daughter, Kelly inspired them to volunteer in Downtown with her family.

“I think volunteering gives you a sense of pride in Rock Springs,” Mary Ann expressed. “It was a refreshing, warm day to plant those flowers recently. We really enjoyed doing it.”

She added, “Volunteering also gave us a chance to reconnect with friends.”

They enjoy everything Downtown has to offer such as shopping, dining, and visiting people from other places.

“I especially like the Broadway Theater, the lights at night, restaurants, and the murals painted by such talented artists,” Mary Ann shared.

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com