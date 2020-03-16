URA/Broadway Theater announces performance cancellations

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Mar. 16, 2020) — The following is a statement posted today on the Downtown Rock Spring (URA) Facebook page:

Needless to say, the health and safety of our patrons, and the community at large, are important to us, and in the forefront of our thinking.

On March 15, Mayor Kaumo issued a statement to the community identifying efforts to minimize the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus. He has directed all City departments to cancel any current or scheduled event which may see gatherings of 15 people or more for the next 3 weeks.

Advertisement



Sadly that means our upcoming performances of Calan and the Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Romeo and Juliet have been cancelled.

If you purchased your tickets online, you will receive an email from Brown Paper Tickets outlining the refund policy. If your purchased your tickets from the Chamber of Commerce or Rock Springs Main Street/URA office, you may return them for a refund. If you would like to offer your purchase as a contribution to our organization, we truly appreciate your support, and no action is needed.

Please note – we are monitoring the situation on a day-to-day basis and will keep you informed of any change in this policy.