US 189 wildlife crossing project funding approved

Wyoming Game and Fish photo

December 27, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will receive a $24.3 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to complete a wildlife crossing project south of Kemmerer on US189. The project will consist of five underpasses, one overpass, and fencing improvements along a 30-mile stretch between Evanston and Kemmerer.

The project will provide motorists with a safer means of travel while ensuring wildlife can continue to migrate between seasonal ranges. That stretch of US189 reports an average of 80 deer-vehicle collisions annually, with many others going unreported. A start date for the project has not yet been announced.

“This is a great triumph for the state,” said Darin Westby, WYDOT director. “Our mission is to provide a safe and effective transportation system for all of Wyoming, including its wildlife. This wouldn’t be possible without all of the external and internal partners involved, including the Transportation Commission, WYDOT’s grant writers in Cheyenne, WYDOT’s crews in southwest Wyoming, and anyone who has donated time, resources, or their hard-earned dollars in support of Wyoming’s wildlife. This is truly everyone’s project.”

The Kemmerer project will help the Wyoming Range and Uinta deer herds, as well as the Carter Lease pronghorn herd.