US 191 north of Rock Springs and Green River city road projects begin today

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 1, 2020) — US 191 just north of Rock Springs will undergo chip seal work starting today and is scheduled to continue for the entire week, weather permitting. During chip seal operations, traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane using flagger and pilot cars.

Following the work on US 191, road crews will also be working on the Interstate 80 north and south service roads, as well as WYO 530 south of Green River.

Work will also take place in the Bridger Valley on WYO 411, WYO 412, and WYO 414 around mid-June.

In Green River, the 2020 Slurry Seal Project will begin on East and West Second South from underpass to the Maverik store, on Upland Way, and on Hitching Post Drive from Colorado to Vermont streets. Residents and businesses have been asked move their vehicles off these roads during construction times. Some streets may remain closed for an entire day while the slurry is applied and allowed to cure.