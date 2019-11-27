US Census Bureau increasing pay rates in WY

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 27, 2019) — On Dec. 1, the U.S. Census Bureau pay rates will increase across the nation for the many positions available to conduct the once-a-decade census.

These positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training and weekly paychecks. Pay rates vary depending on where the job is located, but the new rates in Wyoming will range from $17 to $21.50 per hour.

Please visit www.2020census.gov/jobs to apply and for a list of available positions, which also include recruiting assistants, clerks, office operations supervisors, and field supervisors.

To determine the estimated pay rate in an area, visit www.2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations/national-map.html.

The selection process for census taker positions begins in January 2020, with paid training occurring in March and April. Actual enumeration of non-responding households throughout the nation begins in April and will run through July.

The 2020 Census is a snapshot of what our country looks like in terms of population and demographics, to determine representation and allocation of federal funding. The census is the largest peacetime deployment of civil servants across the country.

For the first time ever, the census questionnaire will feature an online option, which will make filling out the form easy, safe and secure.

For more information about the 2020 Census, please visit www.2020census.gov/.