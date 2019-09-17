USAF Academy’s “Stellar Brass” Coming To Broadway Theater

Rock Springs, WY (9/17/19) – The United States Air Force Academy Band “Stellar Brass” from Colorado Springs, Colorado will perform a free concert at The Broadway Theater, October 3, 7:00 PM.

While the concert is free, event organizers are asking the public to register for seats at BroadwayRS.com.

Under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Price, Stellar Brass is one of nine performing ensembles within the Academy Band. The band is comprised of full-time professional active-duty airman musicians.

The six-piece ensemble will feature an eclectic mix of music from Americana and patriotic favorites to unique twists on the classical repertoire.

All Air Force Academy Band performances are presented on behalf of Lieutenant General Michelle D. Johnson, Superintendent, United States Air Force Academy.