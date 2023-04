Chief Steward, Marshal Cummings, and Steward, Chris Hubert present LMS staff with the donation. Principal, Matt Mikkelsen, Assistant Principal, Joe Hamel, Counselor, Dan Mast, and Special Education Teacher Kelsee McLaughlin received the donation. Photo submitted by Kelsee McLaughlin

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — United Steel Workers 13214 donated $400.00 to Lincoln Middle School to help provide food, clothes, school supplies, and other necessities for students in need. Lincoln wants to support families in our community during this tough time.

Lincoln wants to thank USW 13214 for their generosity and for supporting their cause! “It’s an amazing thing when we can come together as a community to support the kids!”