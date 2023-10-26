USW 13214 NXT GEN volunteers for Green River Wolves

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — USW 13214 NXT GEN recently ran the BBQ grill for The Green River Wolves Football Homecoming team dinner.

Green River Wolves Team Dinner

Aaron Sheldon, Michael Rodabaugh, Earon Hudson, and Marshal Cummings hurried to the Green River Wolves Stadium and grilled enough hamburgers and hot dogs to feed the hungry Wolfpack and then some. “It was great to tend the grill and allow these parents in the GR booster club to spend some time with their kids. These parents who donate so much time and energy deserve more credit than they receive. The one-night NXT GEN could provide them, where they could put their parent jersey on instead of having the cook, waiter/waitress, bus boy/girl or manager jersey on was more than gratifying” Cummings said.

The team seemed to have a great night and for some, it will be their last Homecoming Game so to see them enjoy themselves made the long day worth it.

The next night the steel workers voted and passed a donation to the Green River Football Booster Club. The USW takes pride in our little corner of Southwest Wyoming and will continue to be a pillar in the community. Through donations and volunteer work, we intend to make an impact on this community and be so much more than a force for labor.

About USW NXT GEN

USW NXT GEN is a faction in the Steelworkers where young men and women not only learn the importance of progressing labor rights and becoming leaders in the union but also use this opportunity to make a difference in the community. Vince Albrecht is the one leading the charge for NXT GEN and has big plans to make sure we can be positive role models in the community not only now but for the foreseeable future.

The next night the steel workers voted and passed a donation to the Green River Football Booster Club. The USW takes pride in our little corner of South West Wyoming and will continue to be a pillar in the community. Through donations and volunteer work, we intend to make an impact on this community and be so much more than a force for labor.

Question and Answer with Vince Albrecht

What made you decide to start up NXT GEN in USW Local 13214?

“There are a lot of older members leaving in the next few years. With that a ton of knowledge and experience will be leaving. We needed more young people involved. I felt it was important to teach the younger people the ins and outs of being in a union. Here before long we will be the ones bargaining our contracts, fighting for our other coworkers, and serving our communities. We have to be able to know the right way to do all of this in order for us to succeed. We don’t work for a small company that’ll just sit down and work with you on every issue that you have. I want us younger folks to be as educated as possible before it’s our turn at bat. NXT GEN makes that possible with conferences, and mentor programs targeted specifically at our generation.”

What would you like to see from USW NXT GEN in the future?

“See it grow, be successful, and be able to pass the torch. I would like to see NXT GENserve the community in different ways that will make an impact on this younger generation we have coming up behind us. The more positive role models in the community the better!

Why does wearing the USW logo while serving your community mean so much to you?

So, the community knows who we are. We are your neighbors, your friends. We live here so we want to make it a better place to live. I hope when they see USW they know we are trying to make the community better every day. We support them and we hope we can earn their support too.

What is the most important aspect of being in the USW to you?

Making sure that we are taken care of. We need to have a seat at the table. Safe and Healthy working conditions, excellent benefits, and a fair wage. The generations before us fought for pensions. It’s one of the reasons I came to the mine. I want to be able to actually retire one day, instead of working until the day I die. Without the Union, all of that could be gone in a heartbeat.

For more information regarding USW 13214 NXT GEN, contact Marshal Cummings at [email protected]