Utah State’s hot first half shoots down the Cowboys

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 20, 2020) — A hot shooting Utah State Aggie team overpowered the Wyoming Cowboys, 78-58 last night in Logan, Utah. The Aggies shot 55 percent for the field in the first half in building a 42-27 lead at the break.

Wyoming is now 1-14 in Mountain West Conference play (6-21 overall). Utah State improves to 11-5 in the MW and 22-7 overall. The Aggies have won their last five games while Wyoming has lost their last four games.

Sponsor

“We had an opportunity to cut the deficit in the second half and I thought our guys dug in and really moved the basketball well,” UW head coach Allen Edwards. “It was about a 12 minute segment, as we played really good basketball, but give credit to Utah State they are a really good basketball team.”

While the Utah Stat shot the ball extremely well in the first half, Wyoming trailed only 28-25 with 4:09 to go before the break. But an Aggies 14-0 run over the next three minutes doomed the Cowboys.

Utah State would stretch the lead to 20 points in the second half, 54-34. The Pokes showed signs of life with their own 16-6 run to cut the Aggie lead to 60-50 with 6:53 to play, but would get no closer.

Advertisement

Wyoming was led in scoring by Sophomore Trevon “TJ” Taylor with 16 points. Wyoming’s leading scorer for the year, Hunter Maldonado, scored only eight point on 2-12 shooting fro he field. Sophomore Greg Milton III added 10 points for the Pokes.

The Aggies were led by Sam Merrill with 26 points, as he passed former Cowboy Justin James for fourth in Mountain West history with 2,078 points. Aggie sophomore Justin Bean added 20 points.

Wyoming will travel to Air Force Saturday. The Falcons lost 71-62 to Fresno State Wednesday night. Saturday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 1:30 p.m. with tipoff at 2 p.m.